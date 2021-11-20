Rumor Mongering: Liverpool & Arsenal Both In For Striker Alexander Isak

What are the odds of a transfer rumor involving both Liverpool and Arsenal on the day that the two sides face off? Well, pretty good if you want them all-important clicks, so I guess that’s what we have going on today.

Anyway, the Spanish publication Fichajes is reporting that Arsenal have made 22-year-old Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak a “top priority.” And further, that Liverpool are also in for him.

Sociedad currently—and surprisingly—sit first in La Liga, and Isak has played an integral role so far, starting 9 of their 13 league matches, mostly as a central striker.

He has 5 goals and 1 assist in 852 minutes of league and Europa League action so far this season, which isn’t a bad return for a young striker. Moreover, he has 4 goals in 658 minutes of World Cup qualifying for Sweden.

However, Isak signed a new deal in the summer, which reportedly includes a €70 million (£59.8 million) release clause. That number, of course, is well in excess of anything Liverpool paid for any of their first 4 choice attackers, all of whom were more well-established when they made their big move.

In short, this sounds much more like an Arsenal signing than a Liverpool one.