Rumour Mongering: Villarreal Determined to Hold on to Liverpool Target

With Liverpool set to lose forwards Sadio Mané and Mohamed Salah to the Africa Cup of Nations in January, some are convinced a quick move to bring in another forward when the transfer window opens up in six weeks is on the cards.

One of the names proposed in recent weeks has been 24-year-old Villarreal and Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, who only joined the La Liga side this past summer in a €25M and has since scored seven goals in 14 appearances.

However, the latest rumblings by way of Football Insider—the outlet responsible for kicking off the links between Danjuma and the Reds in October, naturally—have Villarreal unwilling to sell the forward or any other first team players in January.

Spain’s Yellow Submarine have so far struggled to capitalise on an unpredictable La Liga season that sees Barcelona in disarray and Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid both looking at least vulnerable, having themselves sunk to 12th in the table.

In the Champions League, they currently sit second in their group, level on points with first place Manchester United but just two points clear of third-place Atalanta with two group stage games to play in Europe’s premier cup competition.

Whether Liverpool’s supposed interest in Danjuma is genuine is a fair question, but given Villarreal’s situation it’s entirely possible January changes could be in order despite any claims otherwise—especially if they drop to the Europa League.