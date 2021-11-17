Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Rival Barcelona for January Traore Swoop

Once a rumoured Liverpool transfer target, always a rumoured Liverpool transfer target. At least that’s how it sometimes seems—and it’s difficult to think of a time when years of persistent links resulted in a player eventually joining the Reds.

Still, it’s the international break and news is scarce, which means we’ve got nothing much better to do than acknowledge that Wolverhampton conundrum Adama Traore is once again being tipped to make the move to Anfield, this time in January.

According to a smattering of reports from the likes of 90Minutes, Traore is attracting Barcelona interest now—but Liverpool could get in the way of it. Which makes a bit of sense if you believe they’re interested given they at least aren’t broke.

Other outlets are taking that starting point and running even further with it, with The Express proposing Liverpool could complete the signing of Traore by sending Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the other direction.

All three have at times at least been lightly linked with Wolves, and if Traore were to arrive on Merseyside it would mean him slotting into a first team position and that would make it harder for the trio to get into the matchday squad with the Reds.

Traore, meanwhile, has a contract with Wolves through the summer of 2023 and remains a frustrating, tantalizing talent, a player with a lack of end product who could be a superstar for the manager who figures out how to get the best out of him.