Your Transfer Rumour Needs a New Hobby: Mbappé to Liverpool

Who needs the Greenwich Observatory (or NIST, I didn’t actually look this up) when you can set your watch by the resurgence of Mbappé to Liverpool news stories? Anyway, it’s that time of the year again and we’re once again watching the French international flirt with leaving Paris Saint-Germain and move to a different club to be incredibly fast and good at football at. Let’s just establish right here and now that when Mbappé leaves PSG, it’ll likely be for Real Madrid. They are keen and they’ve made offers of actual money instead of Klopp Hugs. Mbappé’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season and he seems keen to establish that PSG has him for that time.

“I have spent five extraordinary years here [at PSG], I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life,” Mbappé said when asked about his contract. “Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that. I’m here, I’m still here, I’m here this season.”

Even the Liverpool Echo believe that this is it. This is the end and Mbappé is well on his way to Bernabéu. Will this mean this is the last time we have to hear about Mbappé at Anfield? Let’s hope so.