Who needs the Greenwich Observatory (or NIST, I didn’t actually look this up) when you can set your watch by the resurgence of Mbappé to Liverpool news stories? Timezone matters aside, it’s that time of the year again where we once again watch the French international flirt with leaving Paris Saint-Germain and move to a different club to be incredibly fast and good at football at.

With that in mind, let’s just establish right here and now that when Mbappé leaves PSG, it’ll likely be for Real Madrid. They are keen and they’ve made offers of actual money, which as far as we know Liverpool haven’t even if the Reds can offer something Madrid can’t: Klopp Hugs. In the meantime, Mbappé’s current contract is set to expire at the end of this season but he seems keen to establish that PSG has him for at least the remainder of that time.

“I have spent five extraordinary years here [at PSG], I have taken advantage of every moment and I continue to do so. I am happy both on the pitch and in my personal life,” Mbappé said when asked about his contract situation and if he could move on in January. “Now there are many things, great challenges and I have already spoken about that. I’m here, I’m still here, I’m here this season.”

His comments came against the background of yet another round of rumours about his future that saw outlets once again raising the possibility of him joining Liverpool, though in this case even the Liverpool Echo believe that the Liverpool links will soon end because Mbappé is on his way to the Bernabéu. With the player able to sign a pre-contract with them in January, hopefully this will be the last time we’ll have to hear about Mbappé maybe ending up at Anfield.