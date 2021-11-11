Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Watching Arnaut Danjuma for January

Liverpool FC was reported to have some interest in Arnaut Danjuma over the summer. Instead, the 24-year-old Dutch winger moved from Bournemouth to Villareal for £21m, and has continued his fine form, with seven goals and two assists from his 15 appearances so far.

On the latest episode of his ‘Here We Go Podcast’, Fabrizo Romano revealed that Liverpool is still keeping tabs on the player:

“In January they have a problem, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will go to the African Cup, this is why they are looking for wingers I am told, more the midfielders it’s more wingers, but let’s see if they can find the right player. They always work like this, no panic buys, but if they have a good opportunity, yes.” “Danjuma from Villarreal is doing fantastic, they love this player, they appreciate this player at Liverpool, but Villarreal don’t have any intention to open negotiations for him in January, but that’s just to mention the kind of player they like.”

Having just transferred in the summer, it’s pretty unlikely a transfer will materialise in the summer, but it’s never out of the question for Liverpool to return in the summer or even beyond. Also, good to know that Liverpool are looking at cover for the AFCON period.