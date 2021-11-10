Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Push to Sign Ousmane Dembélé

Liverpool were rumoured to be interested in signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund four years ago, but in the end the young French international joined Barcelona instead. It’s a move that, it’s fair to say, has gone poorly for Barca and the player.

Dembele has struggled for form and playing time when fit, and more than that too often he has struggled simply to stay fit. Now, the player Barcelona paid close to €150M is down to six months left on his contract and looks likely to leave on a free next summer.

It’s perhaps unsurprising, then, to find the now 24-year-old Dembele being linked with a move to Liverpool, with reports out of Spain claiming the Reds are offering the player a €20M signing on fee in order to beat out supposed other English interest in him.

Barcelona, meanwhile, remain in a difficult financial situation and are said to be only able to offer Dembele a pay for play contract, one heavily incentivized based on appearances. So far this season, Dembele has managed to miss every game bar one due to injury.

After starting the season on the trainer’s table due to a knee injury, he finally made his first appearance against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League on November 2nd. He played for 25 minutes and missed the subsequent league match with a hamstring injury.

In his four previous seasons at Barcelona, Dembele has managed to stay mostly fit twice to make 86 total appearances while in the other two seasons he played just 32 times. As yet there have been no reports from Liverpool’s end suggesting they are interested.