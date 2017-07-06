Leipzig Sporting Director Insists Naby Keïta Isn’t for Sale

Faced with news that Naby Keïta was pushing for a move to Liverpool, RB Leipzig have today come out and reiterated their stance on the matter, saying neither Keïta nor any of their other players are for sale this summer and that nothing will convince them otherwise.

“We will definitely not be letting any key players go,” sporting director Ralf Ragnick said at a press conference today. “There’s nothing that will make us budge. It’s totally normal for clubs to be interested in our players, but that doesn’t affect our stance on the matter.”

It’s a stance that seems to go against earlier suggestion that Leipzig’s “pain threshold” was £70M, and that while they did not want to sell, there is a price at which any player is available and that was it. While steep, it at least appeared to open the possibility to negotiations.

It will also make it potentially more difficult for Leipzig if they do eventually sell, though reports out of Guinea continue to insist Keïta is angling for a move and that after two meetings this week a third is planned where he will again ask them to sell him to Liverpool.