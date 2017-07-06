Naby Keïta Reportedly Pushing Hard for Liverpool Move

Naby Keïta has met at least twice with the upper management of RB Leipzig this week as he attempts to push the Bundesliga club towards allowing him to depart this summer, that according to reports in Guinea from journalists with ties to the player and his representatives.

Further, Liverpool are said to have already made their first bid for the player on Sunday evening, after which Keïta was said to have met with Leipzig representatives for the first time on Monday. He followed that up with a second meeting with his agents present on Wednesday.

Whether this information is accurate is a matter of some debate amongst Liverpool fans, but since the club’s public apology for taking the fact that they believed they had secured Virgil van Dijk to the press, transfer leaks from the club have almost entirely dried up.

In their place, local journalists took the lead in the case of Mohamed Salah, with reports in Egypt often leading those in England by 24 hours. The same situation appears to be taking place with Keïta, with Guinean journalists like Amadou Makadji offering insight into the transfer saga.

It shouldn’t take long to learn whether those insights reflect the reality—and whether Keïta will get his way—as Leipzig are reportedly now taking time to decide if they will respect his wishes and enter into negotiations with Liverpool following the English club’s earlier bid.