Jürgen Klopp: “We Have Done a Lot of Things Behind the Scenes”

Ups and downs. This transfer window, even in it’s infancy, has let fly a roller coaster of emotions. Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita. The pursuits of these players in the lead-up to July 1 has put Liverpool in the football spotlight. Headlines, talks, tweets, bad talks, bad money, good business, an ill-fated wind in Blackpool.

Salah was eventually signed. And that’s good news. He improves the team. As would van Dijk and Keita but those two deals exist somewhere unknown at the moment. Reports continue to rise above the froth about Keita but the van Dijk saga has gone completely underground.

Now, a world doesn’t exist where Jürgen Klopp will not be asked about his transfer targets, but amid the surrounding chaos of twenty-four hour rumour mongering, the manager responded with a positive message for supporters about the efforts being made to strengthen the team.

“Yes, it will be a difficult one,” Klopp said of the transfer window.

“But we have made a lot of good things so far. If you cannot see it so far, you can imagine we have done a lot things behind the scenes.

“Sometimes you need to be patient and that’s what we are in the moment—to wait for the right moment and then we will see what happens.”

It’s the kind of news that you weren’t waiting around for. I get it. But there is work going on that doesn’t come to light in the papers, doesn’t show up in your twitter feed or your tumble chatties™. Imagine if you could get a picture of effort leaning at Melwood—if effort could be or have some sort of shape or cast. I’ve overreached with this but, still, what an incredible vision I’ve given the world.