Ryan Sessegnon is Liverpool's top left back target as they head into the summer, but according to reports today, the 16-year-old fullback wants to remain at Fulham for at least one more season. The rationale would seem to be playing time and that Sessegnon would rather start every game for Fulham then spend a lot of time on some bigger club's bench.

And the reality is that that would be his place at Liverpool. While the club are chasing the likes of Julian Brandt, Naby Keita, and Virgil van Dijk as potential starters, the intent with Sessegnon would be to have him back up James Milner at left back for at least one and possibly two seasons, giving him a chance to work his way into the starting lineup.

It's not an unreasonable approach given Sessegnon's age and that Liverpool expect to return to Europe next season and perhaps even push for Premier League glory. It would, however, mean the youngster would have to accept taking a step back and embracing a smaller role for the time being, and the Daily Star at least think there's a good chance he won't.

Sessegnon has played 24 Championship games for Fulham this season and 28 in all competitions adding up to just under 1900 minutes. Much of that has come in the second half of the year as he has established himself as first choice at Craven Cottage. At Liverpool, young right back Trent Alexander-Arnold has 12 total starts and just shy of 600 minutes.

That's likely the kind of role Sessegnon would have if he moved to Anfield. Now the question would seem to be whether Liverpool can sell him on it and on being Milner's understudy for a season or two before getting the chance to take over full time. If they can't, they might just have to look elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.