Allardyce: Keeping Sakho at Palace “Very Difficult”

Mamadou Sakho’s career at Liverpool is likely over, but that doesn’t mean he’ll necessarily end up at Crystal Palace (where he’s currently on loan) permanently. Ahead of Palace’s trip up to Merseyside, Big Sam Allardyce shared a few thoughts about his side’s ability to retain the 27-year-old defender after the season.

“It will probably be very difficult [to keep him],” Allardyce said in an interview. “It will be down to the club and Mamadou to discuss at the end of the season.

“It was such a rush job [to sign him], I’m not sure there were clauses to make anything permanent.

“His leadership, as well as his ability, has been a massive plus for me. I didn’t know he had such great leadership qualities – on the training pitch and the pitch. Those types are rarer than before.”

Ah yes, Sam, couldn’t finish an interview without hearkening back to the mythical Good Ol’ Days™. Perhaps these were also the days when you wouldn’t be recorded giving advice on how to flout FA rules.

Anywho, to the topic at hand: it seems as if Palace are not prepared to give us our full asking price for Sakho, reported elsewhere to be around £30 million. Come on, Palace, you had the money for Benteke, surely you can pony up for Sakho as well!

The French defender has been instrumental in Palace’s climb out of the relegation scrap, having won 5 of the 6 matches he has featured in so far, including 4 clean sheets. Now, Palace are 7 points above the drop in 15th. Thankfully, Sakho will not be allowed to play against the Reds per the loan agreement.

Regardless of where Sakho ends up next season, it is likely that Liverpool will be able to find a buyer, especially after this successful stint in London.