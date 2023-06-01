The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Review

The 2022-23 season was a major disappointment for Liverpool and the club’s fans, and from pre-season preparations seemingly gone wrong to prime age players hitting the wall, a lot of things went badly in ways we didn’t expect—and in ways that seem obvious in retrospect, given the overall age profile of the squad, the demands of recent seasons, and the failures of recruitment in the summer of 2022.

As an era comes to an end, though, it’s important to remember all the good that came before. The second member of the famed front three is departing, the club is preparing for an overdue midfield rebuild, and with it last summer’s questions about age and planning for the future shift to the defence. Celebration is needed along with looking ahead to what must come next, as we try to remember all the reasons to celebrate this Liverpool side even if the disappointments of 2022-23 aren’t the note we would have hoped to end on following the most successful stretch for Liverpool since the foundation of the Premier League.