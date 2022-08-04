The Liverpool Offside 2022-23 Season Preview

After coming up just short in their chase for a historic quadruple last season, Liverpool kick off the 2022-23 season one of the consensus best clubs in England and Europe and will be expected to once again compete for the game’s top prizes against the likes of Manchester City in England and Bayern Munich in Europe in a season that will be interrupted by a winter World Cup.

The team at The Liverpool Offside got together to break down the club’s transfer business, to talk about squad depth and player and team expectations, and to look into what their domestic rivals have done over the summer in the transfer window. Has Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City done enough to stay ahead of Jürgen Klopp’s Reds? Have Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea closed the gap or slipped back? And what of the likes to Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester United. Join us as we try to answer all of those questions as we prepare to kick off another season of Liverpool football.