The Liverpool Offside 2021-22 Season Review

A long, exciting, exhausting 2021-22 season is at its end. A season that saw Liverpool Football Club play every possible game across four competitions, 63 of them in total, and come within two of a historic quadruple. We sat down as a team to try to work through the highs and lows of it all, from a final week that saw the Premier League and Champions League both slip away—and with it the chance to make history—to the highlights of a memorable domestic cup double run.

The top moments, best players, and biggest regrets. The games that we will remember, like a pair of historic demolitions of Manchester United. And the games we’d rather forget, like a pair of frustrating league draws against Tottenham. We also look to answer the question of what comes after coming up ever so painfully short of making history. Join us on TLO as we spend some time reminiscing and break down the memorable 2021-22 season that was for Jürgen Klopp’s big red machine.