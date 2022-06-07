The Liverpool Offside 2021-22 Season Review, Part 2: Memorable Moments

Part 2: Memorable Moments

Having won two trophies, come within a whisker of two more, and played 63 games means there was a lot of Liverpool football this past season—and with it a lot of good, memorable moments. We sat down to think back on it all and talk about the parts of the 2021-22 season we’re going to remember for years to come.

Gabe

This is going to be tough because there were a lot of really spectacular moments this season! The easy answer is probably Mohamed Salah’s solo goal against Manchester City. Or Salah’s striker against Watford. Or Thiago’s strike against Porto. Instead, I’ll go with Virgil van Dijk’s ice-cold penalty and stare down of Kepa in the EFL Cup final against Chelsea. Just an iconic moment that’s seared into my mind.

Dexian

It has to be the pair of victories over Manchesrer United, doesn’t it? Any time you beat your historical rivals 9-0 in a season, that’s a good season. The memes, fans leaving early, all that just makes it sweeter.

Mari

9-0. That’s something. Really something. And five of them at Old Trafford. That’s a different something. Play that one back at my funeral.

Noel

It’s absolutely the two games against United. I’ll remember the trophy lifts and the parade and the growing feeling of hope and excitement as City stumbled and we reeled them in as the season headed into its final stretch. I’ll remember the dominance in Europe, especially in the autumn when the Reds made a mockery of their Champions League Group of Death and just obliterated AC Milan and Atletico Madrid and Porto. But most of all I’ll remember those two games against United.

Two shutouts. Two crushingly dominant performances. A 5-0 final scoreline in the first and then 4-0 in the second—when Liverpool might actually have been even better—adding up to 9-0 on aggregate was truly historic. It was the biggest margin of victory across two games in a single season in the history of the clubs. It was the biggest margin of victory, for either club, in more than a century of football played between England’s two most storied and successful clubs. It was a margin of victory that spoke to the current gulf between the two sides—and long may it continue.

Also, shout out to Big Kweev the League Cup penalty hero.

Steph

For me, it was seeing two B Team members in Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas come away as heroes in our two penalty shootout victories. It was a perfect encapsulation of what a team effort this season was.

Mark

For me it’s Sadio Mane’s second goal in the FA Cup Semi-Final against Manchester City to make it 3-0 right before halftime. Liverpool absolutely ran riot against the “best” team in Europe and England at the time and it was one of the best finishes I’ve ever seen.

Zach

On a very personal level, I got to watch Liverpool run riot over Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinal with TLO’s own Will in a BBQ joint in Amsterdam. We laughed very hard when Mané scored from pressing the keeper. So yeah, probably that.

Will

The United drubbings are definitely the standout as far as actual football moments go. We’ve seen bigger blowouts by Klopp’s Reds, but I don’t think we’ve ever really seem them just stop trying out of pity, and they did in both of those United games. To that it to them, of all teams. And to do it twice. That was tasty.

But as much as I enjoyed those two games, watching the FA Cup semifinal with Zach was far and away my favourite moment of the season. It was the first time I was able to watch a match with someone else since Covid started, so that was just a really wonderful all-around experience on a personal level.

Ritika

Do you know what? I’m going to say it was those couple of games where Salah kept nutmegging people. It’s the perfect symbol of how much fun this entire season was.

Jordan

I’m gonna echo what everyone else said, and add in two things. It may seem petty but doing the double in the league over one of our oldest rivals, Manchester United. The feeling of joy that came from that, of knowing we had finally overcome the years of them being better than us, that’s pretty unmatched.

I’m also big on getting to see the second stringers, players like Kelleher and Tsimikas and Taki, coming away as heroes for their roles in the two trophies the Reds won in 2021-22. Their roles may have faded a little towards the end of the year, but their role in this past season and winning the League Cup and FA Cup shouldn’t be overlooked.

