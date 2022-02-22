On Hope and Liverpool’s Quest For The Elusive Quadruple

Hope. It can be a dangerous thing, hope. It can seduce you, opening you up to BIG FEELINGS. Surfing the highs of hope, holding on to the glimmer that something thought to be unattainable is still within grasp, is a both a glorious and tortuous experience. We all glom on to hope because of that high, and frankly, because it feels great to believe in something, despite the distinct chance of that narrative crashing down around our ears.

This past weekend, Liverpool and its fans were handed a sliver of hope. The Reds continued a fine run of form that began in January, earning another hard fought win over Norwich. Just a few hours later, Manchester City conceded in the 95th minute to lose 3-2 to Spurs. Those results now placed Liverpool six points behind Manchester City, with the Reds holding a game in hand. A win against a struggling Leeds side in midweek would cut that down to three points, with Liverpool and Manchester City still to play each other in April. Hope.

With the Premier League seemingly back in play, the chance for the ever elusive quadruple is still a possibility. Winning any trophy is hard, but winning four in a season is a feat no British team has accomplished. In fact, only Celtic has won a true quadruple (European Cup/Champions League, league title, two domestic cups) of all the European clubs. But still we hope.

With Liverpool taking their first true step towards a quadruple, or winning any trophy at all, next weekend against Chelsea in the final of the Carabao Cup, it seems like a good time to take a step back for some perspective. The hope we feel, however faint, is rooted in the fact that this is one of the strongest Liverpool sides ever assembled, regardless of the hardware won at the end of the season.

The squad is littered with soon-to-be club legends. Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for the Reds on Saturday, becoming just the 10th player in club history to do so. Salah reached the milestone in fewer appearances than everyone except Sir Roger Hunt.

Salah’s strike partner, Sadio Mane, also netted on the day, marking his 108th goal for Liverpool. His sensational overhead kick took even with John Barnes, with Mane getting there in 160 games fewer.

Jordan Henderson has grown from part of the infamous CHAD transfer window to become one of the best captains in the history of the club. He may not light up the stat sheet, but the team almost always seems to be better with him in it.

Liverpool are also blessed with two of the best fullbacks in the game in the home grown Trent Alexander-Arnold and relegation scrap heap gem Andy Robertson. The two have paired to break pretty much every assist record for defenders. Still only 23, Trent will likely end up near the top of the career assists statistics for all players in the Premier League, with an outside chance at Ryan Giggs mark of 162.

Anchoring the team on the defensive front are the two big money signings that have truly worked out in a league littered with inflated transfer fees for average center backs and goalkeepers. Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker are also potentially the best center back and best goalkeeper in club history.

The core of this squad, which has been together for more than four seasons now, have one of the best records ever. Don’t take my word for it, check out the stats from Dan Kennett instead.

The performance of the current #LFC squad under Klopp is historic. I think people take it for granted how good the typical team performance is. Not to mention the tribalism over favourite players and trashing other good players.

So I just wanted to try and contextualise this — Dan Kennett (@DanKennett) February 19, 2022

Of course, while the stars have shined as expected, one of the most fun aspects of being legitimately in the hunt for four trophies is it takes the entire squad to reach the feat. Reserve players like Caoimhin Kelleher and Kostas Tsimikas have shined during cup competitions, and have also stepped in admirably during league play when called upon. U23 player Tyler Morton has been involved in cup, Premier League, and Champions League play. The likes of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all come up with timely goals in important moments for the club despite not being regular starters.

Of course, none of this would likely be possible without Jurgen Klopp and his sensational staff. Klopp makes us all believe, fans and players alike, that it’s possible to accomplish the most difficult tasks if we are all in it together. Liverpool’s manager instilled the grittiness to go with the goal scoring glam a few years ago, and has the squad entirely bought in to his style and ideals. Klopp himself is a beacon of hope.

So, while it is ultimately unlikely that Liverpool win the quadruple, and could still potentially end up without a trophy on the season, go ahead and enjoy the hope. Enjoy this historic team, with contributors from top to bottom. Enjoy the ride, wherever it may take us.