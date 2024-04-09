Liverpool Add Real Betis Date to USA Pre-Season Tour

Liverpool’s 2024 pre-season tour plans for their first summer without Jürgen Klopp have been expanded this week, with news that the club is adding a third date to their United States tour as the Reds return to North America for the first time since 2019.

Having previously announced meetings with fellow Premier League sides Arsenal and Manchester United on July 31st and August 1st, respectively, they have now confirmed that they will kick things off in America with a game against Real Betis on July 26th.

The game will be played in Pittsburgh—home of another Fenway Sports Group side, hockey’s Pittsburgh Penguins—at the 68,400 seat Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Friday match is set to have an evening kickoff at 7:30PM local time.

Their subsequent pre-season fixtures will see the Reds face Arsenal in Philadelphia before they wrap things up against United in Columbia, South Carolina. LFC supporters club members can purchase tickets on April 10th, a day ahead of the general public.