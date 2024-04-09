Wataru Endo: “I Think We Could Have Scored More And Played Better”

For the third time this season, Liverpool dominated the vast majority of a match against bitter rivals Manchester United, but failed to walk away with a win. On Sunday, the Reds outshot Manchester United 28-9, but failed to convert on quite a few big chances, giving the hosts the opportunity to worm their way back into the game.

After the match, midfielder Wataru Endo said he and the rest of the team were disappointed with the result. He felt that the squad produced enough good chances to have scored at least one or two more before gifting a goal to the oh-so-punchable Bruno Fernandes.

”We’re disappointed about the result because we had a lot of chances in the first half. I think we could have scored more and we could play better. We’re disappointed about the result.”

Endo, who was again fantastic with in the holding midfield role, felt that Liverpool started off well enough, and it showed with the chances generated. While everyone felt like another goal for the Reds in the first half would have broken the game open, now there is nothing to do other than keep a positive attitude and move on to the next match.

“We knew that we needed to start strong from the beginning of the game – I think we did from the beginning. We had a lot of chances, so if we score a few [more] goals in the first half, I think the result would be different. But it’s happened, so we need to stay positive and keep going.”