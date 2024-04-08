Klopp Talk: “We Should’ve Won Both Games” Against Manchester United

Liverpool’s frustrating draw at Old Trafford on Sunday on a day where they were dominant and should have taken all three points in a win likely doesn’t mean that the Reds have lost the Premier League title with seven games left to play. What it does mean, though, is they’ve likely lost any margin for error they may have had.

Despite holding 62% possession, outshooting United 28 to 9, and creating 3.67 non-penalty xG to United’s 0.81, the Reds left with a point from a 1-1 draw that has them level on points with Arsenal and one up on Manchester City with seven games to go. It’s the second time this season they dominated United and drew in the league.

“In all my time I don’t think we have ever dominated the way we did,” a disappointed Jürgen Klopp said following the match as the Liverpool manager reflected on his side’s stumble heading into the final stretch. “I’m really sorry to say it but this is a matter of fact, that we should’ve won both games and didn’t. That’s our fault.”

In the first league game against United, at Anfield, Liverpool created 1.97 xG to United’s 0.63, outshot them 34 to 6, and held 69% of the possession. That match ended a scoreless draw. Add in an FA Cup defeat where again Klopp’s Reds were the better side by all of the underlying metrics, and frustration is understandable.

Manchester United, in the midst of an otherwise forgettable season, can now say they ended Liverpool’s FA Cup run—and any hopes an unlikely quadruple after winning the League Cup—and now knocked the Reds out of pole position in the league title race as Jürgen Klopp’s tenure as manager at the club nears its end.

In the last two decades, only three sides in the Premier League title race have won out from this point. With three sides now in the running, it might be overly simplistic to suggest if one manages to do so this season they will win the title—and that more than one doing so would be highly improbable—but it’s probably not wrong.

“We are who we are and that is why we are in the race,” Klopp added. “I am absolutely fine with that. Until yesterday, we were top of the table. Now it’s Arsenal. We want to be there after the last matchday and the boys that missed a few chances today are the boys who brought us 71 points, so I am absolutely fine with that.”