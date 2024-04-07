Dominik Szoboszlai: “We Have to Give 100 Percent”

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has nurtured his pressing skills under Jurgen Klopp, something that Klopp specifically asked him to focus on.

And this has come naturally to Szobo.

“I’m good at this so [while] I’m good at this I’m going to do it”, he said.

“Probably also it was a main reason why I could settle in so good in the team, why I’m playing from the beginning almost all the time”.

He is playing his first and last season being coached by Klopp, and is happy to contribute in whatever way the manager directs him to.

“I’m just doing what he wants, what he likes and what helps the team”, he said.

“Until January we didn’t even know it so until this time, we were like, ‘OK, we started well so let’s continue like this”, he said, speaking about learning of Klopp’s imminent departure.

“We continued like this: ‘Let’s have a great season.’ And then when he said he is going to leave after the season, it gave us an extra motivation that it’s his last season so let’s do something special. And then from every game by game we were giving our best and trying to do it for us but also for him.”

Liverpool play the last stretch of the Premier League season in their title bid competing with Arsenal and Manchester City.

“Every team is good at something or has their days and then they can surprise the other teams. We have to be always ready. We can’t go out on the pitch and say it’s an easy game because it will never be an easy game. We have to be always ready to go for it. It doesn’t matter who we play against, we have to give 100 per cent”, Szobo added.