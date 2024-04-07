Jürgen Klopp Heaps Praise On Alexis Mac Allister After Sheffield Performance

Alexis Mac Allister has proven himself to be quite the player since joining Liverpool this past summer. He has scored five goals in his last ten appearances and has consistently held down the midfield play every time he’s started. Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday, manager Jürgen Klopp was full of praise for his Argentinian golden boy.

“How can you not love a player like him? Or a boy like him? He’s incredible,” Klopp told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“He’s educated in the best possible way. He’s really polite, confident, funny, smart – and an incredible footballer. Oh my God!

“You watch training sessions and the coaches look at each other like, ‘Wow, what was that?’ And only from time to time you see it in games as well – [because] first and foremost we train still more often than we play.

“How he interacts with the other boys, how he took the South American outfield player department under his wings naturally, without telling them what to do but just how they came together. It’s wonderful.

“I loved it from the first moment when we met before we signed him and when I met then his dad. The football understanding in his family is obviously second to none: dad a former professional, uncle a former professional, brothers professionals, cousins professionals. So they all eat and breathe football, and that’s so good.

“Of course I love him. I don’t know where the boys get it from that he’s kind of the manager’s pet or favourite because I have a lot of them, but yes, he’s definitely one of them!”

Sunday’s match will mark Klopp’s last visit to Old Trafford before he leaves Merseyside in the summer (I know, I’m sorry for the reminder). After losing to United in the FA Cup only a few weeks ago, the emotions will be high for this league match up.

“We have one day [on Saturday] where we prepare it, where we talk about it, where we will show the boys a few pictures – and then we go again,” said Klopp.

“Yes, I understand [the significance] 100 per cent – I am first and foremost a football supporter, a football lover, so I understand 100 per cent that this game will be watched everywhere on the planet.

“Especially Liverpool supporters with high hopes that we can do something there. And the Man United supporters: ‘Make sure that they will not win the league, if we cannot win it, they should not win it.’ That’s part of football as well.

“So that all makes it more intense, but let’s see what we can do.”

With only 8 matches in the league to go, and Liverpool involved in a tight three-way title race, every point will count and our rivals in Manchester will surely be looking to spoil our farewell party once again.