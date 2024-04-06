Trent Alexander-Arnold Hosts Peloton Walking Class

Trent Alexander-Arnold is making the most of his injury layoff. The defender, who has been injured since February, was just announced as a host of a new walking class through Liverpool’s fitness partner Peloton.

Alexander-Arnold joins Peloton coach Joslyn Thompson Rule in the digital class, available through the company’s app, for an upbeat outdoor walking class. The class examines the Scouser’s mindset on matchdays, his progression from the Academy to the senior squad, and his approach to leadership since taking over the vice captaincy. With April being Stress Awareness Month in the UK, the exercise is a positive reminder that self care can simply be going for a walk outside.

The class itself is a 30 minute audio exercise that involves a conversation with Alexander-Arnold, as the first Premier League player to feature in any of the fitness brand’s classes. The class will be part of the LFC Class Collection on Peloton, that can be accessed through the Peloton One app. The collection will also eventually include a themed ride for their bikes, a run, another walk, a strength and stretch class.

The club announced their partnership with the fitness company in July 2023 as their first ever digital fitness partner, and have since added Jürgen Klopp to a couple advertisements and an outdoor running class in German.