Joe Gomez: Liverpool Are On A Mission

When Jurgen Klopp announced that he was stepping down as Liverpool manager, this season’s unexpected title challenge became all the more important.

While no one involved with the club is saying “let’s win one for Kloppo,” a lot of people are at least implying that, and Joe Gomez is among them.

“Everybody knows how long I’ve been here and what the club means to me, but I think it’s about laser focus, taking it one game at a time,” JoGo said to the official club website.

“We’re obviously on a mission here and there is no time to dwell or rest on our laurels or think about where we’ve come this season. It’s just about trying to see it out and getting what we can from it, which hopefully is the cream of the crop.”

“I think the Premier League is obviously a massive target of ours and I think considering the scenario [with the manager leaving], we all know why we want to do it and I think it would just make it that much sweeter.

Yeah, he obviously doesn’t emphasise that – ‘Do it for him!’ – but we know why we want to do it and we’ve all got that fire. We just need to see it out and give our all: that’s all we can do, and see where we land.”

Liverpool control their destiny with just 8 games to go. Although the margin at the top is razor-thin, Liverpool do have the advantage, and if they match the results of Arsenal and Man City from here on in, they will come out on top.

Of course, one of the biggest challenges the rest of the way in is Manchester United away, which looms large on the horizon. However, we have seen great Liverpool sides go to Old Trafford while chasing down a title, and come out on top. Hopefully we’re getting a lot of Torres in ‘09 and Suarez in ‘14 vibes tomorrow from the lads, including Gomez.

And speaking of Joe, please for the love of Fowler stop yelling at him to shoot.