Curtis Jones Is Back From Injury And Ready To Help

It’s been a long while since we’ve seen Curtis Jones. The midfielder suffered a high ankle sprain back in February and had been missing ever since as he recovered. It was a huge blow not only to the squad, but to the player after being on a fantastic rum of form. All of that finally changed on Thursday when he came off the bench to help out Liverpool in their win against Sheffield United.

“[It is] mixed emotions, if I’m honest,” Jones told the club website.

“Of course it has been tough. I was on a good run, the opportunities were coming around, it was game after game and I was playing a lot.

“Then it’s part of the game, I pick up an injury and I’m out for a while. But I’m sat there on the side and the lads who are playing are smashing it, they’re doing well, they’re winning games. I come back and of course we’re out of a competition [the Emirates FA Cup] but I’m coming back into a team who have already won a competition [the Carabao Cup] and we’re top of the league.

“It was hard but I’m coming back with a smile on my face and I just want to get back in the team and help the team as much as I can.”

Thankfully, the midfielder is right. The team has found ways to keep wining, falling out of the FA Cup aside. Even when the rest of the midfield looked a little thin, there’s been plenty of players that have stepped up to fill the voids, including other Academy graduates. Jones is ready to get back to work, though, and get back to the impressive form he was in back in February.

“I just know how hard I work,” the midfielder said. “You can ask the lads, you can ask the staff and the physios. On days off I’m coming in.

“I’m not here to brag in front of the cameras, it’s just me. But I know how hard I work. It was obviously a hard time but I knew if I could get myself back fit, I think I’ve earned the right to come back and play. So I’ve worked even harder, I’ve come back in and I’ve trained well.

“I was expecting a chance there [against Sheffield United]; I’ve come on, I’ve played and done well. I’m happy to be back and I’m grateful to the manager and staff for the trust they have put in me, of course.”

Jones hasn’t been the only midfielder impressing this season. Alexis Mac Allister has earned plenty of praise across pundits and fans alike and Jones added himself that that list as well.

“I mean, you saw it [the goal] yourself, it doesn’t have to come from me,” Jones added. “I was saying it was a little bit of a mishit! But it was struck so clean.

“We have seen it already, his goal against Fulham [in December] where he has put it in the far corner. He is a big part of this team and ever since he came, you can see he is playing with a confidence and ease.

“He gets hold of the game by the scruff of the neck. He showed it again there. For somebody like me coming back after a long time [out], it’s good that a lad like him is on the pitch – it helps me, it helps the team and he showed that again.”