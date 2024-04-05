Alexis Mac Allister: “I Had to Prove Them Wrong!”

Liverpool’s hard-fought win against Sheffield United helped the Reds retain their top spot in the Premier League, two and three points clear of second and third-placed Arsenal and Manchester City respectively.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a stellar goal in the second half coupled with an overall strong performance that has boosted Liverpool’s formerly struggling midfield significantly.

When asked about his performance, Mac Allister was as pleased for it as his show of talent against Fulham earlier in the season.

“The most important thing is it helped to win the game and that’s so important. Against Fulham they told me it was lucky, so I had to prove them wrong!” he said.

Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo also added to Liverpool’s goals, and Mac Allister was full of praise for Gakpo’s impact as a substitute.

“I’m really happy for this guy, he has been working very, very hard”, he said.

“Today he got his goal and I’m very glad because he’s one of these guys that works very hard and he is always positive and a good leader for the group. So I’m very happy for him and of course for the team.”

Facing Manchester United next in the Premier League, Liverpool will want to fight for a win after the previous loss in the FA Cup.

“I don’t know if it’s revenge but for sure it will be an important game for us because if we want to win something then we have to win every game. And that’s the aim”, Mac Allister added.