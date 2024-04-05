Klopp Talk: “We Scored One Of My Favourite Goals Ever”

Liverpool picked up a crucial three points on Thursday evening against bottom placed Sheffield United. The match comes before the Reds’ big match against Manchester United on Sunday. It ensured both that they’d stay on top of the table and that they’d keep their momentum going into the weekend.

Jürgen Klopp talked about the match, praising his players for their resilience and Darwin Núñez for scoring one of his favourite goals.

“As a manager, you have to take it like you get it,” he said.

“I would prefer to be 5-0 up at that moment already but that’s tricky. We scored one of my favourite goals ever, 1-0, because I think from time to time a striker needs that kind of thing. I ask him quite a lot to press the opponent and it’s quite rare that you get really close enough to have this kind of block, but he did and then scores, 1-0.”

Unfortunately, the lead was blown in the second half when Sheffield equalized. It took, as Klopp called, “Macca’s wondergoal” to get Liverpool their win. Cody Gakpo finished off the victory at the very end.

When asked about Mac Allister’s performance, Klopp gave a very Kloppian answer.

“I would rather prefer you all use your eyes and just say what you see because it’s obvious, I would say,” Klopp said.

“Super-important player for us, what a wonderful boy. I met his dad after the game, he said ‘thank you’, I said ‘gracias’! That was the full conversation. ‘Hola’ I said as well and then my Spanish ends. Wonderful player, wonderful boy. I’m really happy for Liverpool that we got him.”

Honestly, what are we going to do without this man next year? People are talking about tactics and leadership for picking the new manager, but I’m looking for charisma and sense of humor.