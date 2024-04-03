Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones in Contention to Face Sheffield

Liverpool’s injury crisis is showing signs of easing slightly this week for Jürgen Klopp’s Reds as the season—and his tenure as Liverpool manager—nears its end and the team prepare for their final push in the Premier League and Europa League.

At his press conference ahead of Thursday’s mid-week tie against Sheffield United, Klopp said that Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones could both be involved in the game, though others set to return from injury in the coming weeks remain further away.

“Curtis is in training, full training, and is in contention,” Klopp noted. “Diogo and Trent, from next week on they will be hopefully in parts of team training. Ali is with the goalkeeper coaches so I just see them through the fence but that looks good as well.”

“[Stefan Bajcetic] trains now fully with the U21s this week. That means we will take him in training next week to us and then we will see. Wataru, what a player, he got a knock in the last game so we have to see tomorrow what we can do with him.”

When asked specifically about Robertson, who he hadn’t mentioned amongst the players working back from injury, Klopp said that he would be involved on Wednesday, leaving the question marks around Endo as the day’s only negative injury news.

There was also news that Joël Matip is back running as he recovers from a ruptured ACL suffered in the first half of the season, but unfortunately it still appears highly unlikely that the veteran centre half will get the chance to play again this season.

“He is able to run again so that’s good,” Klopp noted. “Since he got injured this is the best moment because it was very painful in the beginning, very painful for him, but that now all takes time so I don’t think the season is long enough for him.”