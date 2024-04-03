Klopp Talks Title Race: “When We Lost at Arsenal We Weren’t Favourites”

With just nine games left to go in the 2023-24 Premier League season, Liverpool are back in pole position at the top of the table. To many, that makes them favourites. At least for the time being. At least until the next round of matches kick off.

That was manager Jürgen Klopp’s focus at his pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday night’s game against Sheffield United, with the Liverpool boss quick to highlight the fact that one small stumble would instantly shift the narrative.

“I’m pretty sure when we lost at Arsenal we were not favourites after that matchday,” was Klopp’s response to the suggestion the Reds were favourites for being two points up on Arsenal and three ahead of Man City with nine matches to play.

“One of the most important things for getting through this period is just ignore the outside mess. As this goes up and down, and the emotion and these kinds of things, we have to be professional. We have to be emotional but in the right way.”

That means focusing in just on the next game. Play well, channel emotions in the right way, and earn three more points. Then see if anything’s changed in the larger picture and, no matter what else has happened, refocus and try do it again.

“We have to be the best version of ourselves,” he added. “We have to try to play the best football we can play and then let’s see. There are no guarantees, just opportunities—and the clearer you see the opportunity the more likely you can take it.”