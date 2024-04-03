FSG Close to Appointing Benfica’s Technical Director in New Structure

According to a report from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Liverpool FC owners, Fenway Sports Group, are nearing the appointment of Benfica’s Pedro Marques in their new-look football structure.

This follows a report last month that Marques would be employed by FSG in a role utilising his expertise to attract global talent.

Liverpool are familiar with Marques’ work, especially after the club’s deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022. Plus, he has ties to former Liverpool sporting director Julian Ward.

Marques served as a first team performance analyst position at Manchester City, when Ward was a scout at the club. He then switched to a coaching and analysis lead post for City Football Group (CFG) — the multi-club model that owns or has shares in Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne City and eight other teams around the world. Prior to his stint at City and CFG, he spent six years working at Sporting Lisbon, across roles in coaching, performance analysis, and recruitment. After eight years at City/CFG, he returned to Benfica as youth technical director.

While this could mean that FSG is targeting a Portuguese club to add to their new multi-club model, my extremely surface-level analysis thinks FSG could be looking at a South American club for Marques to work his magic on. The group had been previously reported to be interested in a purchase of Brazilian club Cruzeiro, and Portugal has long served as a gateway proving ground for some of South America’s brightest young talents, including Darwin and Luis Diaz.