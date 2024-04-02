Conor Bradley Hails Alexis Mac Allister As “An Unbelievable Footballer”

Young Northern Ireland right back Conor Bradley had a front row seat to witness one of the best all-around midfield displays from teammate Alexis Mac Allister. The Argentinean midfield maestro ran the game against his former team, racking up some ridiculous passing and possession statistics to go along with his assist for the winning goal. After the match, Bradley spoke about what he saw from Mac Allister’s performance.

“He’s just an unbelievable footballer,” said Bradley.

“I’ve never seen someone retain the ball so well. He’s so calm on the ball and he’s so composed. He’s just a wonderful footballer and he’s a joy to play with. I can’t praise him enough, to be honest.”

As for the match as a whole, Bradley was frustrated to concede such an early goal. He felt his team responded well, however, and the squad was glad to walk away with another three points and to regain the lead at the top of the table.

“It was a very tough game. Obviously it was disappointing to go 1-0 down so early, but I thought our reaction after the goal was brilliant and I think we created so many chances. We could have scored more on another day. We’re buzzing with the win.”

“It was a perfect response from the goal. If you’re going to concede early, I don’t think it’s too bad. You’ve got loads of time to recover from it. I thought the response after it was brilliant and the chances we created were really good. Probably on another day we tuck away a few more but we’re happy with the result.”

Bradley has impressed mightily since being pressed into service with the injury Trent Alexander-Arnold. He put forth another impressive attacking performance against Brighton while also doing a solid job of marking Simon Adingra. The 20 year old is relishing the challenge of competing against skilled wingers.

“He was really good down my side. It was a difficult game but I like to test myself against these types of players. It’s good for me and it’s a good learning experience. I’m really happy with how it went.”

The success for Liverpool has translated to his national team as well, with Bradley scoring his first senior goal for Northern Ireland over the last international break. For now, however, young Conor is just trying to keep his head focused on the next match to keep the momentum going.

“It’s been a mental couple of months and obviously the last week has been really good. Getting the first goal for my country was special and then to come back to Liverpool and get the three points, I’m really happy and I just want to keep going now.”

“The games just keep coming, so we’ve just got to keep preparing, keep focused and just keep going and hopefully keep winning.”