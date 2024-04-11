Klopp Talk: “We Want to Win the Europa League”

With any disappointment surrounding Sunday’s draw with Manchester United now in the past, Liverpool turn their attention back to Europe today and with it the chance to take another step towards silverware in the Europa League.

Their opponents at the quarter-final stage are Serie A’s Atalanta, an opponent who many consider not to be at their absolute best this season but who remain in contention for the European places as the 2023-24 season nears its end.

They also topped their Europa League group—then beat Sporting and presumptive top Liverpool managerial target Ruben Amorim in the Round of 16—and current Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp knows there are no east games at this stage.

“From the moment we saw the chance to get into the Europa League you want to win the competition,” Klopp said. “But for that you have to take all the necessary steps and there are obviously only great teams left in the competition.

“We know what Atalanta are all about. Gasperini has done an incredible job there for years and it’s always difficult to play against Italian teams, they are tactically super disciplined and dangerous in a lot of areas, so we have to be at our best.”

Klopp and Liverpool have faced Atalanta twice before in the club’s history, with both meetings coming during the group stage of the 2020-21 Champions League campaign with the two sides finishing first and second respectively.

“We are not thinking about the final or stuff like that, we have to be at our best,” the Liverpool manager added. “We expect a super organised opponent, an experienced opponent as well. That’s what we expect. It will be interesting.”