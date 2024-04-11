Harvey Elliott: “We Just Want to Give Everything Back to the Gaffer”

Harvey Elliott is making quite the impact on his team since he broke into the first tea. Recently he went on against Manchester United and won the penalty that was successfully converted by Mohamed Salah to salvage a point from that mess.

When asked about the difficulty of coming into a game as a substitute, the way he did against United, Elliott embraced the role.

“For me it’s just about making sure I’m analysing the game, seeing where I can exploit different teams and seeing the areas I can put myself in and attack from that way,” he said. “Quite frankly, I want to be starting games, I want to be a player walking out rather than coming on – it doesn’t mean I’m not grateful for coming on the pitch, I’m very grateful for every opportunity I get in a Liverpool shirt.”

The disappoint of the weekend felt worse because Liverpool once again gave up their two point lead at the top of the table. We are rapidly approaching the end of Jürgen Klopp’s joyous tenure at the club. The players have made no secret of the fact that they hope you send him off with a few more trophies for the road.

While Klopp has won nearly all there is to win at Liverpool, the one trophy that he doesn’t have in his collection is a Europa League title. And hey, what a coincidence, the Reds just happen to be about to play in the quarterfinals of said competition against Atalanta.

Is it important to the team that they do what they can to fill that hole?

“Absolutely,” Elliott said. “It’s another great trophy to win as well for us. And I think with the circumstances of what’s going on and the gaffer leaving at the end of the season, to sign off [by] winning it would be the best possible way. We’re going to do everything we can as players to make sure that happens. We just want to give everything back to the gaffer, he has been very influential in our careers.”

It will be a delicate balance between navigating the Europa League and the Premier League over the last few weeks of the season. But hopefully at the end of it all, the team will walk away with at least one more trophy.