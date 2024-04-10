Liverpool Get Major Injury Boost

The long wait to see the return of familiar faces might be nearing its conclusion. For months, Liverpool have been without several key players. While the Reds have obviously held their own despite the holes in their squad, it will be a relief to have them back.

On Tuesday, all of Diogo Jota, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker, and yes, even poor, beleaguered Stefan Bajcetic all took part in regular training with the rest of the team. This good news comes about 48 hours before the team hosts Atalanta in the first leg of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Bajcetic has missed the most opportunities, having played only twice in the last year due to a hip problem.

Meanwhile, the starting trio of Alexander-Arnold, Jota, and Alisson have all been gone since early February.

Last Sunday, Mohamed Salah saved a point for Liverpool against Manchester United at Old Trafford. This means that though they now trail Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title, they two teams are still even on points with only goal difference separating them.

The last games are going to be do-or-die for the team, and having their first choice goalkeeper and right-back to call on again will be a huge boon, in terms of both performance quality and morale.