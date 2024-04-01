Alexis Mac Allister Reflects on “Amazing Three Points” Against Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister is magic. In a season full of standouts and upstarts for Liverpool, the 25-year-old Argentine’s consistently strong performances have been a regular talking point as the Reds push for Premier League and Europa League glory.

Following a 2-1 victory over Brighton on Sunday that pushed them back into first place with nine games to play in the league season, he was once again the star, setting up the winning goal and conducting play in his typically smooth and understated fashion.

“We need to go game by game,” was his own understated reaction to the match. “We need to focus on ourselves and not on other teams. The team is here, we want to win trophies this season, and we want to make it special as well for Jurgen as well.

“We are in a good way and we want to keep it like that. It was an amazing three points because we know the level of Brighton. The start of the game wasn’t good for us but we kept in the game and you can see the mentality from the boys.”

Liverpool started out the day in just about the worst way possible, conceding on the first chance against in the game’s second minute. The blow, though, came early and there was no panic as Mac Allister and the Reds then settled into their game plan.

Before the first half was out they had levelled, and for much of the second half the eventual winner felt inevitable on a day that saw Liverpool outshoot their opponents 30 to nine, hold 55% possession, and create 3.21 xG compared to the 0.44 of Brighton.

“I would rather that we didn’t start the game by conceding, but that’s part of football,” Mac Allister added. “But we kept calm and then did the things that we had to do. We kept the ball well and we kept playing. That mentality will help us.”