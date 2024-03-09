Mohamed Salah On Klopp, Núñez, and His Surprisingly Wholesome Addiction

Going into what may be a season defining game against Manchester City, the biggest boon Liverpool could have received was star Mohamed Salah returning to the team. The morale boost is huge, as is the instant effect that he will have on the front line.

After a long bout on the sidelines, Salah came back for a 20 minute run out against Sparta Prague to the joy of every Reds’ fan. Now on the eve of the Manchester City match, he spoke with the official site.

Another freshly returned player to the team is Darwin Núñez, who celebrated his fitness by scoring three goals in his first two games back. Manager Jürgen Klopp will likely get to play both of them together with Luis Díaz upfront for the first time since before the new year.

About his teammate, Salah said, “[Nunez is] kind of a different player. We never had that quality before [that] he loves to run in the space. He doesn’t like the ball much in his feet, which is unique [and] he’s really, really fast. He keeps looking at me because he knows I can get him the ball easily in the space and he can finish the situation. His numbers this season are improving a lot, which is great for us.

“I always try to watch him in training and try to watch the other guys, to be fair. Like Cody when he plays. Darwin when he plays striker, I can give the ball to him in the space, but Cody doesn’t like the ball in the space, he likes it into his feet, so it’s different. They’re different kind of players so you need to adapt with the players that you have. This is the main strength.”

It’s clear by the way that Salah connects with every player who he’s partnered with over the years that he’s very attuned to his teammates and willing to adapt for the good of the team. This is a testament to the player himself, but also his manager, who has helped foster that feeling of togetherness within his squad.

On the boss, Salah had a hard time pinpointing his best memory with him.

“It’s tricky to choose one because we’ve been working together for eight years,” he said. “I think he just lets his players have freedom in the game and just to express themselves. Everybody can feel free and do what he wants.”

In the past eight years, Liverpool has seen a shift in their biggest Manchester rival going from United to City. The level of animosity between the Reds and the Cityzens (this name is so dumb, I always have to Google to make sure I’m spelling it right) is nowhere near the decades old grudges between them and United. However, this rivalry is borne out of a constant battle for dominance at the top of the table.

Games against United are a spectacle. Games against City matter.

What might be one of the biggest of the Klopp era is happening on Sunday, when Pep Guardiola’s men will come to Anfield looking to regain the top spot on the Premier League table. With 10 games remaining after their battle, the season won’t end with a victory or defeat, but the confidence boost and momentum will definitely shift towards whoever leaves with the points.

Salah was blunt about the team’s mindset going into the back third of the season. “We have a good chance to win everything. We just need to give it a proper try. We have nothing to lose, [so] just give it a try and see.”

Most men Salah’s age spend their free time playing FIFA or other video games, Salah instead prefers to play chess, like sophisticated man of dignity and class that he is.

When asked if this hobby helps his football game, Salah is enthusiastic.

“I don’t know exactly [how]. I’m not lying, but definitely it does,” he confirmed. “The way I’m addicted to it is insane. I play almost every day. Not less than seven or eight games or something. Sometimes it’s more. I don’t know if it develops something in the game or not, but it makes you think strategically. I don’t know exactly [how], but I really feel that I just love to play chess.”

If you want a happy image to get you through the next hours until kick-off, feel free to imagine Salah passing the time by teaching his two little daughters to play chess. You’re welcome.