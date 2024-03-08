Harvey Elliott: “We Were Very Clinical”

Liverpool’s 5-1 win against Sparta Praha was another decisive performance in Jurgen Klopp’s final season at the club. Harvey Elliott secured three assists and was thrilled by the squad’s performance.

“It was probably the best possible thing that could happen, especially with the second leg coming up,” he said.

“I thought we were very clinical in front of goal and it has put us in a good position with the second leg, but we are not focusing on that now as we have another tough game this weekend [against Manchester City] so we can think about it after.”

Liverpool are now fighting for four trophies this season, and with Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai back in the rotation, spirits are high, and in a particularly timely manner.

“I don’t think we were at our best today but we made our chances count, which is all we can ask for. Confidence-wise especially for the lads it was great for the upcoming games and we just have to keep it going”, said Elliott.

Liverpool’s clash against Manchester City this weekend may or may not be a title deciding game, and the squad needs all the motivation they can get.

“There are some big names coming back now and the group is getting stronger and stronger again, which is good,” said Elliott.

“It’s a good squad and we are in a good position to test each other and to work as hard as we can for one another, especially with the lads coming back now, which give us that extra option, which is nice. So we are very happy.”