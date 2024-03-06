Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay Suffers Bolton Loan Setback

Having joined League One promotion hopefuls Bolton on loan in January, 20-year-old Liverpool and Scotland U21 right back Calvin Ramsay appears to have suffered another setback according to the Scottish press.

That’s because after appearing in the first six games following his loan, Ramsay has now been left out of the last four with no word from Bolton as to whether he has suffered another injury or is simply not favoured by manager Ian Evatt.

Ramsay arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2022 from Aberdeen in a £4.2M deal, and that summer’s pre-season strongly hinted at a player who was ready to deputize for Trent Alexander-Arnold despite his young age.

Injury setbacks have since limited him to just two appearances for Liverpool last season and another two in the autumn on loan at Preston North End—where further injury setbacks led the youngster to his eventual Liverpool return.

Given that track record, the obvious concern is that Ramsay has missed out on Bolton’s last three games due to another health issue. Whatever the reason for his absence, though, hopefully he can return to action with Bolton soon.