Mohamed Salah Returns to Full Training Ahead of Manchester City Clash

After reports over the past 24 hours that Mohamed Salah was close to a return, Liverpool’s superstar attacker today was back in full team training ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Sparta Praha.

Regardless, the 31-year-old Egyptian won’t be expected to play a significant role in that mid-week match, with Sunday’s Premier League clash against second-place Manchester City the top priority League-leading Liverpool.

After having spent the bulk of the past two months bar a half of action against Brentford on the sidelines due to injury, though, a late cameo to get a few minutes in the legs ahead of the weekend could be possible.

Managing Salah’s fitness will in any case be the priority—and while City on Sunday will likely be the goal, if he isn’t fully fit and ready then his return will wait until the following week and the second leg against Praha.

Despite having missed the better part of two months through injury, Salah remains third in the Premier League scoring charts, just one goal off Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins and three behind Man City’s Erling Haaland.