Konaté on Learning from Van Dijk: “I Want to Be Better than Him”

Virgil van Dijk is the best defender in the world. That, once again, is the consensus as Liverpool’s colossus has returned to peak form this season, the club’s captain leading the Reds to League Cup glory and with the Reds in contention in three more competitions.

He’s not the only great defender at the club, with Ibrahima Konaté having established himself as half of the league’s best centre half partnership, and the 24-year-old French centre half says he’s lucky to be able to play alongside and learn from the best in the game.

“I can take so many things off Virg because I consider him to be the best defender in world football,” Konaté noted. “I could make a long list of the things I’ve learned and am still learning, in training and games. I can always improve and that is what you try to work on.

“He has given me great advice and in part that has helped me to become the player I am today. He sees potential in me and wants me to become an even better defender. I want to try to reach his level and why not sometime in the future even try to be better than him.”

When Van Dijk joined the Reds and established himself as the best defender in the world, he was three years older than Konaté is now, making for an ambitious if not entirely implausible goal for the tactically astute, physically dominant, and calm on the ball Frenchman.

One imagines that if Konaté can continue his upward trajectory over the next season or two and help Liverpool to gather a similar trophy haul as Van Dijk has in his time at the club, the younger man will soon be in the conversation as one of the game’s best at the position.