Egypt Reject Liverpool Request to Rest Salah for March Friendlies

Despite having played just 46 minutes for Liverpool since injuring his hamstring while on duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Egypt say that they will not consider resting Mohamed Salah for the March international break.

Egypt are set to take on New Zealand in the Winsunited Cup, set to be played in UAE, with the winners of that game and a match between Croatia and Tunisia then pairing off to determine the “champion” of the friendly tournament.

“If Mohamed Salah is ready we will be keen on his presence,” said the EFA’s Ehab El-Komy. “Otherwise, a different talk will be held. Up to the date of the internationals, if Salah plays with Liverpool he will be ready and we will call him up.”

Intentional or not, it’s hard not to hear a threat in El-Komy’s statement that implies Egypt are happy to risk Salah’s long-term fitness for a pair of meaningless games in a made up tournament nobody will remember the day after it ends.

While one can sypathise with the idea that if he is fit to play for Liverpool they might want him to play for the national team, Egypt have a history of mismanaging Salah’s fitness and their upcoming games carry no real significant.

“The coaching staff, the Football Association, and Egyptian fans are all keen on Salah’s safety,” El-Komy claimed. “If he is not 100% ready, the national team staff will be even more cautious about his presence in the upcoming camp.

“We have two weeks ahead of us and his recovery may be complete. We want things to be calm, especially since [new national team manager] Hossam Hassan wants all players to be present for Egypt’s strong start under his leadership.”