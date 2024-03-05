Klopp Talk: Joe Gomez Is “Really Good And Super Important”

Before the season began, many people on these here interwebs questioned just how much of a role Joe Gomez would have this season. He seemed well down the pecking order at center back, and likely entrenched on the bench as depth at right back.

Over the course of the season, we have seen Gomez blossom into the ultimate utility player, stepping in regularly at center back, right back, left back, and most recently as a holding midfielder. He has now been deployed 37 times over the course of the season, with over 20 of those times in a starting role. He has been an invaluable player this season as Jürgen Klopp has attempted to deal with a rash of injuries to key players.

Against Nottingham Forest, Gomez played 3 separate positions over the span of 25 minutes. He started the match in a holding midfield role before sliding to the left back role when Andy Robertson was subbed off in the 60th minute. Kostas Tsimikas subbed on in the 84th minute, with Gomez transitioning to right back.

Jürgen Klopp highlighted just how difficult of a task it is to play so many different positions, especially in a single match. Klopp praised the mental agility it takes for Gomez to play these different roles.

“If you play football at this level, there is a big difference between centre-half, full-back, right, left, to the No.6 – and he is capable of that transition in his mind. He is one of those stories. What a wonderful player he is and I am so happy he can show that again.”

“In midfield, the game is coming from all angles. Everything changes and he has dealt with it so well, it’s crazy. Really good and super-important.”

After years marred by significant injuries, and with players signed that would seemingly take minutes away from Joe Gomez, it has been truly wonderful to see him step in and shine. Liverpool would certainly not be at the top of the table at this point of the season without his contributions all over the pitch.