Liverpool Academy Boss on First Team Breakthroughs: “It’s Been Amazing”

With Liverpool’s first team ravaged by injuries over the past month, Liverpool’s academy players have stepped up, helping the Reds to win the League Cup, advance in the FA Cup, and maintain their place at the top of the Premier League table.

For U21 manager Barry Lewtas in particular, there has been a sense of pride as he watches one young player after another step up, slot into the first team, and deliver a solid performance to help the senior Reds to one more hard-fought victory.

“A real emotional couple of weeks for everyone—staff, players—with the real highs of what has gone on in our group in particular,” Lewtas said, reflecting on watching a number of his youngsters impress in recent weeks. “It has been an amazing time.”

For Liverpool to continue their push for silverware in three more competitions after winning their first possible trophy of the season they will likely need their senior stars back in the mix and in form, but the impact of the youngsters has been exceptional.

If the Reds can go on to success in the FA Cup, Europa League, or Premier League, they will owe the academy’s coaching staff and the young players, because getting through a difficult late February run wouldn’t have been possible without them.

“To see players starting is a proud moment and then seeing them grow into the game,” Lewtas added. “I thought Lewis [Koumas] grew into it [against Southampton] and got his goal, then [Jayden] Danns came on, linking the play and getting his goals.

“It’s just been an amazing time for us over the last couple of weeks.”