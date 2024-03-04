Bobby Clark on Late Liverpool Winner: “I Knew Something Was Coming”

On Saturday against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool left it late. Left it until the 99th minute to score the game’s first and only goal and secure a much-needed three points that keeps the Reds clear in first as Manchester City snap at their heels in the Premier League title race.

For midfielder Bobby Clark, though, there was always a sense that something was coming. It might not have come from Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nuñez, but something was coming. Because this season, it feels like when they need it most, something always does.

“I knew that something was coming,” he said of the feeling of inevitability. “It’s mad but I always had the feeling we were going to do something with the top players we’ve got in the front of the pitch, and Alexis with the calmness at the end and Darwin putting it in was top!”

Beyond excitement over the victory, it was also a noteworthy afternoon for Clark as it was the first Premier League start for the 19-year-old in his sixth league game—though the youngster felt after the match that while he had played alright, he could have done more.

“I thought I could have done a lot more, but it was alright,” he said of his own performance. “But the gaffer and players, they fill you with confidence and they let you do your thing. That’s the main thing. If you don’t have a manager like that, it’s going to be much harder.”