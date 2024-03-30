Jürgen Klopp Talks About ‘Difference-Maker’ Alexis Mac Allister

Among the many things that will be sorely missed when Jürgen Klopp leaves is his eye for talent. Usually a 50% success rate for new recruits is seen as good. Klopp’s clear vision for his team has made it easier to find the players that would best suit the squad.

One such player — one of the last players that Klopp will ever recruit for the Reds — is Alexis Mac Allister. The midfielder was brought on from Brighton and Hove Albion, Liverpool’s opponents on Saturday.

When asked about him on the eve of this reunion, Klopp said, “Alexis is exactly the player I hoped he would be; super-influential, super-smart, great guy. [He] loves playing for Liverpool as well, which is really important.

“He’s a rhythm-giver, he’s a difference-maker, [he] can control moments of the game. [He is] always there, always involved, nothing is too much for him, he’s really a top, top, top player.

“But we had that sense when we signed him and he fulfilled all our expectations and more.”

He’s scored five goals in all competitions so far this season, including one in each of his last three games. In a time when injuries have depleted the team, Mac Allister has been one of the players to step up to help them continue their excellent season.

The Seagulls will be at Anfield on Sunday, and hopefully Mac Allister will help Liverpool bag the three points they need to stay competitive in the race for the title.