Alexis Mac Allister: “A Special Day for Us”

Darwin Nunez’s injury time goal against Nottingham Forest helped Liverpool carve out a win amidst tough circumstances. Alexis Mac Allister, who played a part in the goal, shared his thoughts on what the win meant for the squad.

“A special day for us. To win it like that is not easy, we came to a tough place. In that moment I knew it was the last minute and I just had to put it in [the box]. Then Darwin did the rest. As always, he’s an important player for us. He’s back, so we are very happy”, he said.

The goal game in the 99th minute, making it a hard-fought win, and with Manchester City on their tail, the Reds were lucky to secure all three points.

“It was very difficult. In the first half we needed to make runs in behind, we didn’t do it. Then second half, we did it a little bit more”, said Mac Allister.

“We know there is no easy game in the Premier League, this is a tough place, you can see the atmosphere. So, very happy because it’s three points and now we move on and we think about Thursday”.