Klopp Talk: “A Really Wonderful Piece of Football”

Alexis Mac Allister and Darwin Nunez linked up to break the stalemate and secure a win for Liverpool against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, with Nunez scoring the winner in the 99th minute.

And Jurgen Klopp believes that Nunez deserves the praise.

“It is so important the goal which gives you three points. It’s always super-decisive and, especially for him, super-deserved”, he said.

Liverpool are facing a long list of injuries with multiple key players unavailable for selection. And their poor start against Nottingham made the situation tougher.

“Game No.4 in 11 days is always difficult. With our squad situation, it’s super-difficult. We didn’t start particularly well, it was obvious, but we had no real rhythm – that was the problem a little bit”, said Klopp.

“Not really fluent, these kind of things, you have to play quick against a defensive block, you have to play in the right spaces, we had too many players behind the ball – normal football things – and created anyway then a few chances, not the biggest ones. But we had a few chances which showed us how we can do it”.

Nunez and Mac Allister’s creativity in the closing minutes helped them through however.

“We defended that exceptional in the last moment with the four in the back and Caoimhín [Kelleher] and Wataru [Endo] from a specific moment on. So, the game is open, that means you can win it and obviously Macca had an idea after 98 minutes”, Klopp explained.

“A wonderful ball, [a] really wonderful piece of football and Darwin is there and scores the goal. A really cool afternoon for us in the end”.