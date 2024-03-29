Caoimhin Kelleher on Jurgen Klopp: “He’s Always Been a Positive Figure for Me”

Jurgen Klopp has provided opportunities to a record number of young players to feature for the senior squad this season, and one among them, Caoimhin Kelleher has played a particularly important role. With first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker on the sidelines due to injury, Kelleher has stepped up, and is keen to repay Klopp for the faith he has shown in him.

“There is that extra one per cent that we want to go on and give him a send-off he deserves, but I think from the start of the season we’ve had the objective to try to win trophies this year”, he said.

“We know how good we are as a squad, so I think that’s remained the same really. We just want to keep doing well, take it game by game and hopefully those trophies will come.”

Kelleher has been lucky to have played extensively under Klopp, and benefit from his mentorship.

“I think he’s always been one just to tell you to always keep your confidence and things like that”, he said.

“I think whatever happens, sometimes you might not have a good game or you might not be feeling the best about your game, but he’s always been a positive figure for me and always instils such confidence in me that I’ve always kept that belief in myself”.