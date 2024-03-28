Andy Robertson Injury Scan Returns Positive Results

When Andy Robertson was forced off the pitch in the first half with Scotland in their game against Northern Ireland, many Liverpool fans feared a lengthy layoff was on the cards and that Robertson could be set to miss much of the 2023-24 season’s final stretch.

However, following his return to the club and having gotten the results of scans on his ankle back, there appears to be very good news for the club and player with reports suggesting that Robertson is only expected to miss a matter of days rather than weeks or months.

With no damage to his muscles or ligaments discovered, the only game Robertson seems certain to miss is Sunday’s Premier League clash at Anfield against Brighton, with a return against Sheffield United next Thursday then considered likely for the 30-year-old.

Following that mid-week league tie, the Reds then face Manchester United at Old Trafford the following Sunday before resuming their Europa League campaign with the first leg of their quarter-final against Atalanta set to take place at Anfield on the 11th of April.