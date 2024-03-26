Andrew Robertson Injured with Scotland in Meaningless Friendly

For the second time this season, Liverpool left back Andy Robertson has suffered an injury while on duty with Scotland, with the national team captain leaving the pitch with an ankle injury 37 minutes into their friendly against Northern Ireland.

Previously, Robertson missed a significant portion of the 2023-24 season as the result of a dislocated shoulder suffered against Spain in Euro qualifiers early in October that kept him out until the end of January in the new year.

For a player without a significant injury history, it’s a significant blow—and also a blow to Liverpool’s hopes in the Premier League and Europa League—and while the hopes will be that the injury is minor, needing to leave the pitch in the first half is concerning.

Even more so, Robertson looked in clear pain as he was helped off the pitch by the physios after a tackle by Northern Ireland and Sunderland right back Trai Hume. If he is out for another extended spell, Joe Gomez will again be asked to step up.

Meanwhile on the other side of the pitch, Liverpool right back Conor Bradley put in a starring performance while pushed up the pitch and into midfield, scoring the game’s opening goal shortly before Robertson’s departure.